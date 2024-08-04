IOC apologizes to Azerbaijan for France's statements

4 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Olympic Committee apologized to Azerbaijan for the statements made by a France2 correspondent at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports Gabil Mehdiyev said, commenting on the IOC's response to the protest letter from the ministry and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan over the above statements.

He saidthat, taking into account the biased position towards Azerbaijan of the France2 TV channel, which broadcasts the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and the IOC’s letter of apology to the country, there are expectations that the French government will also make an official apology to Azerbaijan.

The letter said that the French TV correspondent's statements contradict the principles and values promoted by the IOC through sport and the Olympic Games. In this regard, contact has been made with the institutions and persons responsible for this matter, and they have been reminded of the IOC's operating principle and protocols in order to avoid similar situations in the future.