U.S. provides advisory support to Armenia

4 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has commented on U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s statement that a U.S. military adviser will work in Yerevan.

In response to a query from Armenpress, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that as part of the reforms in the Armed Forces of Armenia the Ministry of Defense has been receiving advisory support, both short-term and long-term, from the U.S. as well as other international partners, Armenpress reported.

Earlier, Uzra Zeya said the U.S. will appoint a resident adviser to Armenia’s Defense Ministry as part of deepening ties.