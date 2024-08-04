Armenian landmines continue to threaten safety of Azerbaijani citizens - MFA

4 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian-laid landmines continue to threaten the safety of Azerbaijani citizens, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

On August 2, another mine explosion resulted in four casualties, including one employee of the Azerbaijani State Border Service and 3 employees of the demining agency.

According to the ministry, since the end of the 2020 war, the total number of mine victims has reached 376, with 69 fatalities.