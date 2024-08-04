Iran urges EU to put pressure on Israel

4 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in a phone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell demanded that the EU convince Israel to stop escalating things in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

According to the ministry, the diplomat stressed that, in accordance with its obligations on maintaining international peace and security, the EU must put pressure on Israel.

The top Iranian diplomat criticized "the move by some European countries alongside the U.S. to prevent the condemnation of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh by the top UN body."

Bagheri Kani stressed that this action by those European countries and their silence regarding Israel's actions in Yemen and Lebanon has emboldened Tel Aviv to continue its acts of aggression.

Borrell, in turn, expressed concern over the rising tension in the region and the possibility of a full-fledged war, noting Iran’s right to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the ministry added.