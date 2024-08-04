Israeli foreign ministry summons Turkish envoy

4 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the deputy Turkish ambassador for a reprimand after Turkey's embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half mast in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Israeli Foreign Minister Isreal Katz said he ordered the summoning of Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel.

"I have instructed the Foreign Ministry officials to summon the Deputy Turkish Ambassador to Israel for a severe reprimand following the lowering of the Turkish flag to half-mast at the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv, in response to the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh," Katz said.

He noted that if the embassy representatives wish to mourn, they should go to Turkey and mourn alongside their master, Erdogan.