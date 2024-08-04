Olympic champions welcomed in Azerbaijan

4 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoiev, who won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, have returned to Baku.

The Olympic champions were met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, media representatives, fans and relatives.

Hidayat Heydarov said that he didn't watch their meetings in Paris later, but he saw the episodes on videos.

"I was so shocked that I couldn't even celebrated properly. Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and the the first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were the first to congratulate. I thank our federation for creating all the conditions for me. What I experienced was an irreplaceable feeling," the judoka said.

Heydarov added that after a short break, he will return to the arenas, because he wants to become the Olympic champion for the second time.

Elnur Mammadli witnessed me becoming European, world and finally Olympic champion hand in hand. After that, our next target is the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. A number of championships await us as well," Heydarov said.

Zelym Kotsoiev said that he is happy to have advanced to the top of the podium in Paris.

"I have couldn't sleep for 3 days for joy. I am very happy that I returned to Azerbaijan with a gold medal. I am also happy that I fulfilled the hopes of those who prayed for me, worried and supported me," Kotsoiev said.

Vice-president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Elnur Mammadli said that Azerbaijani judokas won two gold medals, marking a historic moment for the nation.

"We are proud that we forced the French to listen to our anthem standing up, to watch our flag being raised in Paris. This is a great achievement. For the first time in history, two Azerbaijani judokas won gold medals at the Olympics. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, Judo Federation, coaches, and doctors are behind this success. We all worked together to achieve this success," Mammadli said.

Axerbaijan at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Hidayat Heydarov defeated Israeli athlete Tohar Butbul in the first match, and Canadian Arthur Margelido in the quarterfinals by ippon. He won the Olympic champion title by defeating Kosovar Akil Gjakov in the semifinals and Frenchman John Benjamin Gabu in the finals.

Zelim Kotsoiev met Pole Piotr Kuchera in the first match. The European and World Champion, who defeated his opponent by ippon, advanced to the quarterfinals. At this stage, the athlete advanced to the semifinals, having defeated the representative of Israel, Peter Palchik. Here, he defeated the Uzbek Muzaffarbek Turoboev and advanced to the final. In the decisive round, he became the Olympic champion, having defeated the Georgian Ilya Sulamanidze.