France urges its citizens to leave Iran

4 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

France instructed its citizens visiting Iran to leave the country as soon as possible since situation in the region has deteriorated following the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

The warning was prompted by the heightened risk of military escalation, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry reiterated that visitors could face arbitrary detention, unfair trials and a lack of exit options due to the potential closure of Iranian airspace.

Regional tensions have skyrocketed since Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an explosion in Tehran during a visit to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president on July 31.