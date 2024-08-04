Azerbaijani and Kazakh boxers reach Olympic finals

4 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Boxers Alfonso Dominguez and Nurbek Oralbay reached the final of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Azerbaijan's Alfonso Dominguez, competing in the 92 kg weight category, faced off against Enmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain.

Dominguez secured his third consecutive victory in the French capital with a 4:1 decision (28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27).

This win advances Dominguez to the final, which will take place on August 9.

Alfonso Dominguez, who won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, has made history as the first Azerbaijani boxer to win two Olympic medals.

Kazakhstan's Nurbek Oralbay will compete for the gold medal in the 80 kg weight category. In the semifinal fight, he defeated Cristian Javier Pinales from the Dominican Republic.

Oralbay's opponent will be determined in the fight between Alexander Khizhnyak (Ukraine) and Arlen Lopez Cardona (Cuba) on August 7.