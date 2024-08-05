Russia and Iran begin new stage of energy cooperation

5 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has described the Iran-Russia gas transfer as a win-win deal.

According to him, the landmark project will benefit both sides.

"In the past, there were some speculations that Tehran and Moscow were rivals when it came to energy," Jalali said.

However, the diplomat stressed that when policies are adopted based on mutual interests, they will turn into lasting policies.

The Iranian envoy also called the Iran-Russia gas deal a mega-project.

Jalali underlined that Russia ranked first from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, in terms of making investments in Iran. He noted that the two countries held intense talks to finalize the deal on gas transfer.

In late June, an MoU on Russian gas transfer to Iran was signed. The volume of Russian gas supplies to Iran under the recently signed memorandum should total 300 million cubic meters per day.