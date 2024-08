5 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's revenue from international tourism in the first half of the year reached a record $1.9 billion, the Georgian National Tourism Administration reported.

Particularly high revenues were received from tourists from the EU and the UK, amounting to $246 million, up 14% compared to 2023.

In the first half of 2024, foreigners made more than 3 million visits to Georgia (most tourist came from Turkey, Russia and Armenia), which is 5.6% more than last year.