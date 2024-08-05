Khabib's customized Mercedes put up for sale

5 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A personalized Mercedes-Benz AMG GT belonging to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been put up for urgent sale at a price of $188,000.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, a fan of Nurmagomedov from Makhachkala, who purchased the vehicle two years ago, has not transferred the ownership. However, he is now concerned that bailiffs may place an arrest on the car after an enforcement case for $930,000 for Khabib's tax non-payment has been initiated.

Khabib Nurmagomedov last stepped into the octagon in October 2020 at UFC 254, where he defeated Justin Gaethje with a submission in the second round. He has a record of 29 wins and no losses.