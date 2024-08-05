Fire breaks out in Russia's Azov

5 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A massive fire broke out in Azov, Russia's Rostov region yesterday evening. Tires caught fire in an open area and spread to a warehouse but later the fire was localised.

The fire in Azov started with grass, after which the fire spread to tires and garbage in an open area in an industrial zone and then to a tire warehouse.

The region's governor Vasily Golubev said there was a threat of the fire spreading to neighboring facilities, including a nearby fuel and lubricants warehouse.

The fire area has increased to 5000 square meters. 90 specialists and 27 pieces of equipment were fighting it.