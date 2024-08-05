Israel not to seek normalisation with Saudi Arabia prior to U.S. elections

5 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided not to seek normalisation with Saudi Arabia before the U.S. presidential election in November, the Israeli Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu made the decision because of the fast-moving U.S. political developments, with the consideration that it might be worth waiting to see whether Republican nominee Donald Trump returns to the White House in the upcoming vote.

The unsourced TV report suggested that the decision has major implications, including for talks toward a possible hostage-ceasefire deal.