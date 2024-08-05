Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers to compete for Olympic medals today

5 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg and 130 kg competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France is scheduled to take place on August, 5-6.

On the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but on the first day of the competition, two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will go to the mat.

Today, Murad Mammadov (60 kg) will go to the Elimination Round of 16 match. He will face the representative of Venezuela, Raiber José Rodríguez Orozco.

Sabah Shariati (130 kg) will also begin from the Round of 16. Shariati will face Estonian Heiki Nabi.

Currently, Azerbaijan has three medals: judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev have become Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez won a silver medal.