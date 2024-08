5 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended two religious figures in Tyumen who recruited and sent almost 20 Russians to join an international terrorist network in Syria, the FSB press service reported.

In addition, they set up a funding channel for the international terrorist organization and promoted terrorism on the Internet.

The Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases. An investigation and searches are ongoing.