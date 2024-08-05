Armenia ignores CSTO exercises in Novosibirsk

5 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The "Cobalt-2024" exercise will be held in Novosibirsk on August 14-16, the Russian National Guard press service reported.

The event will include representatives from relevant ministries and agencies of the CSTO states except Armenia.

During the three-day exercise, participants will share experiences and enhance their coordination skills between special operations units.

Ib February, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said his country has frozen its membership in the CSTO. In June, he said Armenia will leave a Russia-led security bloc.