Kobakhidze: issue of which $95 mln not allocated to Georgia remains relevant

5 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said it was “essential” to receive corresponding actions from the U.S. partners in response to the steps being taken by the country.

Kobakhidze’s comments followed the U.S. suspension of $95 million of financial assistance for Georgia over the adoption of the foreign agent law by the country’s Government earlier this year.

"We are taking some steps and it is essential to receive responsive ones from the American partners. What we have seen so far, these are not responsive steps”, Kobakhidze said.

According to him, the attitudes will radically and fundamentally change in the near future.

The head of the Government added he had not received any information on the exact amount of the assistance paused by the U.S.

Earlier, Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili said he knows nothing about this U.S. assistance.