Russia's Shoigu arrives in Iran

5 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Iran today for a planned working visit to discuss global and regional security issues, the Russian Security Council said.

Shoigu will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces Mohammad Bagheri. Shoigu will be also received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The agenda includes a wide range of issues of cooperation between Russia and Iran in Tehran, including security and economy.