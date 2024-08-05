Iran calls meeting to discuss consequences of Haniyeh's assassination

5 Aug. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will host a meeting to discuss the aftermath of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who headed the Hamas Political Bureau. This was reported by local media on August 5.

All ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic have been invited to the meeting.

Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will take part in it from the Iranian side.

What happened?

The Hamas Political Bureau chief was killed by Israeli forces last week. He died as a result of a missile strike that hit his residence in Tehran.