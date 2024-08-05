Türkiye announces conditions for lifting ban on access to Instagram

5 Aug. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will lift the ban on access to the social network Instagram (banned in Russia) immediately after it meets the republic's demands. This statement was made by the Turkish president, speaking at the headquarters of the ruling party on August 5.

"If Türkiye's legitimate demands are met and its sensitivities are respected, the issue will naturally be resolved on its own",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

What happened?

Instagram was blocked in Türkiye at the end of last week. The republic's authorities reported that they had made this decision due to the social network's violations of Turkish legislation.

Earlier, local media reported that all condolences in connection with the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas politburo, had been blocked on the social network.