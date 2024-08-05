Azerbaijan calls on its citizens not to travel to Lebanon

5 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has addressed its citizens who are planning to visit Lebanon and Palestine in the near future. The statement has been published on the ministry's website.

The Foreign Ministry has urged citizens not to visit Lebanon unless it is absolutely necessary. Fellow citizens who are currently in Lebanon or living there have been advised to leave the country.

The ministry has also asked their citizens to observe safety rules and not to visit crowded places.

It should be added that the Foreign Ministry has also called on Azerbaijani citizens who are currently in Palestine to observe the same safety rules.