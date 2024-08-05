Upper Lars to be closed for all vehicles at night

5 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tonight, the movement of any vehicles on the Georgian Military Road in North Ossetia will be temporarily restricted due to repair works, the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the republic reported.

"Due to repairs at the checkpoint on the territory of Georgia (...) the movement of all types of vehicles on the Vladikavkaz - Lars settlement section in the direction from the Russian Federation to Georgia is prohibited from 01:00 Moscow time on August 6, 2024 until further notice",

Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia said.

Earlier, the head of the region, Sergey Menyailo, gave an order according to which the movement through Upper Lars is prohibited only for trucks in the event of full special parking lots.

It was noted that the checkpoint on the territory of Russia was operating normally. However, about two traffic lanes were not working at the point on the Georgian side. It caused a long queue. It reached about 4,000 trucks in the morning.

The Georgian Military Road is the only land route connecting Russia and Georgia. It runs along the Main Caucasus Range and is 208 km long.