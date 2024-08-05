Russian football players to play with two Asian teams

5 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian national football team will play friendly matches against two Asian national teams in the autumn.

The Russians will play against the national teams of Vietnam and Thailand. Both matches will be held in Vietnam in September, Sport-Express reports.

The exact dates of the games are still unknown.

Previous match

The Russian team played its last match two months ago. The match was against the Belarusian team. The game took place in Minsk and ended with a victory for the Russian team with a score of 4:0.

FIFA world rankings

Currently, Thailand takes 101st place in the FIFA rankings, while Vietnam is 115th. Russia takes 33rd place.