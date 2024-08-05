Azerbaijani wrestler reaches semifinals of Paris Olympics

5 Aug. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler, Sabah Shariati, will fight in the semi-finals of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the quarterfinals, he defeated wrestler from Kazakhstan Alimkhan Syzdykov.

In the semifinals, Shariati will face the most titled wrestler in the history of the Olympic Games, Cuban Mijaín López Núñez. The fight will begin at 23:00 Moscow time today. The finals are scheduled for tomorrow.

Shariati competes in the 130 kg weight category.

Let us remind you that at the moment Azerbaijan has two medals. Both of them are gold. They were won by judo representatives: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev.