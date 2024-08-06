Armenia to skip CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan

6 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will not participate in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises to be held in September in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan will hold collective rapid response exercises Interaction 2024, intelligence exercises Search 2024, technical exercises Echelon 2024 on September 3-15.

"The Armenian side has informed, however, that it does not plan to participate in these military exercises," the CSTO press service said.

Earlier, it was reported that Armenia will not send its representatives also to the CSTO special military exercises to be held in mid-August in Russia's Novosibirsk.