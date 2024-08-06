Shoigu holds meeting with Iranian President

6 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.

"The shared position and cooperation between Iran and Russia in promoting the multipolar world order will help strengthen global security and peace," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president stressed that the era of the United States and its allies’ hegemony is over, ISNA reported.

"Russia has always been with Iran in difficult times and strengthening relations with such a strategic partner is one of the priorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy," Pezeshkian said.

In addition, the Iranian president urged to speed up the implementation of agreements concluded between the two countries.