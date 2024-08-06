Ilham Aliyev receives Shoigu in Baku

6 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu in Baku this morning, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

Shoigu laid flowers at the tomb of former Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev at the Memory Alley in Baku and honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev's wife Zarifa, Interfax reported.

On August 5, Shoigu paid a working visit to Iran. In Tehran, he held talks with representatives of the Islamic Republic's leadership. In particular, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council met with President Masoud Pezeshkian.