Kazakhstan and China to jointly build lunar base

6 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and China will jointly build a research base on the Moon, the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry reported.

The construction of the base is outlined in a memorandum signed in July between the two countries.

According to the document, Kazakh and Chinese researchers are set to conduct joint studies and share experience and knowledge in the field of space technology and science.

Additionally, the project plans to develop and launch a Kazakh near-lunar telescope.