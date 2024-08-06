Trump claims Iran to attack Israel tonight

6 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump predicted Monday that Iran would strike against Israel at some point in the evening, claiming to have heard it was forthcoming.

Trump stressed that he didn’t have any classified knowledge of a potential attack, but casually mentioned it was coming.

“I’m hearing there going to be an attack by Iran on Israel. They’re going to be attacked tonight. I’m telling you right now. I hear it just through the same way - there is no top-secret information or anything. But I hear that Israel is going to be attacked tonight,” Trump said.

The 45th president noted that if he was president, nobody would even be talking about that … "because it wouldn’t happen".