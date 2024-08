6 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will impose a 30% tax on goods from the EU and a 60% tax on goods from other countries, according to Resmi Gazete.

The relevant decree was signed by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Previously, the tax was 18% on products from the EU and 30% on products from other countries.

Additionally, the tax-free limit for international purchases with fast delivery has been reduced from 150 to 30 euros.