Shoigu: Russia supports normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia ties

6 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow supports the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu said today during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

Shoigu expressed gratitude for the sincere and warm reception given to the delegation, attributing it to the strong personal relationship between the heads of state of the two countries.

The Russian official commended the successful development of relations between the two countries in regional security, military-technical, transportation, and economic areas.

He stressed there are very important issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, which have been successfully addressed. Shoigu also highlighted the implementation of the North-South corridor as a prime example,

The Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted significant progress has been made on a trilateral basis regarding this project.