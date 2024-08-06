Sabah Shariati to compete for Paris Olympics bronze

6 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati will compete for bronze at the Paris Olympics today.

Earlier, the athlete, who competed in the 130 kg weight category, faced Mikhail Lopez Nunez from Cuba.

The most titled representative of Azerbaijan in women's wrestling (50 kg) Mariya Stadnik will challenge the German athlete Anastasia Blaivas today.

Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) will meet with the Armenian wrestler Hayk Mnatsakanyan, representing Bulgaria.

Both matches will be held in the 1/8 finals.

In addition, Azerbaijani athlete Anna Skidan will compete in the final stage of the hammer throw competition.

In total, five athletes represent the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team at Paris 2024.