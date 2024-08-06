Afghanistan's borders with neighboring countries washed away by floods

6 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The border between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan was washed away by floods and will be delineated again, Afghan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Abdulatif Mansour said.

According to him, demarcation of the borders between Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, which became unclear after floods, will be carried out according to a new strategy.

The minister noted the plan made at the instruction of the leader of Afghanistan will be carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal affairs, Main Intelligence Department and the Foreign Ministry.