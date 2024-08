6 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov has scored another victory at the Summer Olympics in Paris, reaching the semifinals of the competition.

The Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the weight category up to 77 kg, met with the representative of Hungary Zoltan Levai in the 1/4 finals.

Earlier, Suleymanov defeated the opponent and advanced to the semifinal stage of the competition. Tonight, he will meet Demeu Zhadrayev, who represents Kazakhstan.