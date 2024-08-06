European airlines extend flight restrictions to Beirut

6 Aug. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Due to tensions in the Middle East, a number of European airlines have decided to extend the cancellation of flights to Beirut until August 8 inclusive. Previously, the restriction was introduced until today.

France

The French airline Air France and its subsidiary Transavia France will not fly to Beirut from Paris. The resumption of flights will depend on the situation in the region. On July 29, it was announced that their aircraft would not fly to Lebanon.

Italy

ITA Airways followed France's example and also extended the flight restrictions to the Middle East until August 8. Italian aircraft will also suspend flights to Tel Aviv due to the same reason - the unstable situation in the region.

Germany

Lufthansa Group and the airlines that are part of it initially restricted flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv and Tehran until August 8. The extension of the deadline will be linked to the results of the safety analysis of specialists.