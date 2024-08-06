Shoigu discusses Western attempts to interfere in situation in South Caucasus

6 Aug. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu named the topics that were discussed at the talks that took place during his visit to Baku.

Speaking to journalists, Shoigu said that the range of topics raised was very broad, and the security situation in the South Caucasus was the main topic of the talks.

"[Other topics included – ] the peace agreement with Armenia, the 10th draft of which has been sent to Yerevan. And, of course, the very active attempts by the West to interfere in this process",

Secretary of the Security Council said.

Shoigu added that projects in the transport sector were also discussed, including the North-South International Transport Corridor.

The Secretary of the Security Council added that, of course, the idea put forward by Ilham Aliyev about negotiations in the 3+3 format was also discussed. The Russian side supports this idea and considers it necessary to continue working on its implementation.

"Moreover, the 3+3 formula is suitable not only for this specific case, but also, of course, potentially for stabilizing the situation here in the South Caucasus in general",

Shoigu said.

Let us remind you that in the capital of Azerbaijan, the Russian politician was received by President Ilham Aliyev. In addition to this, Shoigu met with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov.