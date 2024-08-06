Russian tourists want to go to Dagestan in September

6 Aug. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia noted that Dagestan entered the top five in terms of the number of applications for September and became one of the most popular resorts for the season.

It is noted that tourists are actively booking apartments in Kaspiysk, Derbent and Makhachkala. The company also recommended combining a beach holiday with excursions.

The association added that during the velvet season, sales of tours for holidays increased by 100% in some destinations compared to last year's figures.