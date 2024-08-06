New Secretary of Security Council of Abkhazia appointed

6 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former Minister of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia, Raul Lolua, has become the Secretary of the Security Council of the country in accordance with the signed presidential decree.

"Appoint Raul Valerievich Lolua the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Abkhazia",

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania said.

Lolua's predecessor was appointed to a new position. Sergey Shamba became the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia.

In different years, the new head of the Security Council held the positions of the head of one of the centers of the State Security Service, the Minister of Internal Affairs. He was also a deputy and the head of the administration of the republic's district.