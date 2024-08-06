Search for man missing in river continues in Armenia

6 Aug. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the morning of August 6, rescuers resumed the search for the man, who went missing in the Aghstev River the day before. This was stated in a statement released by the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

About 40 people are involved in the search operation, including rescuers, police officers and military personnel. UAVs and aerial reconnaissance equipment are also involved.

What happened?

The three men were swimming in the river near the village of Azatamut. Then suddenly one of them began to sink. The second tried to save him, while the third remained on the shore. As a result, the two men went missing.

Later, rescuers found the body of one of them. The search for the second person was interrupted until the morning due to the onset of darkness.