Speaker of Georgian Parliament accuses President of violating Constitution

6 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, the President of the Republic is violating the Constitution with her actions.

"What Ms. Salome (Zurabishvili - editor's note) is doing is contrary to the Constitution again. She is directly involved in the election campaign, which is a violation of the Constitution, although this is not something unusual for her",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

He recalled that the president's participation in the election campaign is a violation of the Constitution.

"This directly shows that we have a person in this position who does not recognize the state",

Chairman of the Parliament said.

Earlier, the President of Georgia announced her readiness to participate in debates with the founder of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili. According to Salome Zurabishvili, he is obliged to answer a number of important questions to the public.