Over 10 people injured in car crash in Krasnodar Region

7 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Eleven people were taken to hospitals after a traffic accident in Russia’s Krasnodar Region on August 6, the crisis management center reported.

"Eleven people were taken to hospitals. One person received outpatient assistance," the statement reads.

The press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry later said that 3 children sustained injuries and another one died in a traffic accident in the city of Armavir.

"According to our recently updated information about the traffic accident in the Krasnodar Region, 11 people were injured, including three children. Two people, including a child, died," the statement reads.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the 178th kilometer of the R-217 Caucasus federal highway near the city of Armavir, where a truck, a car and a minivan collided.

The reported casualties in the traffic accident were riding in a Mercedes minivan that carried 17 passengers, while a passenger car had five passengers on its board.