U.S. promises Israel protection in case of attack

7 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. State Department has declared its readiness to defend Israel from attacks and terrorism, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We have made clear that we will defend Israel against attacks from Iran, against attacks from terrorist groups," Miller said.

At the same time, Washington called on all parties to de-escalate and will take measures to protect its interests in the Middle East.

"I’m not going to get into the conversations that we have with any of our allies or partners in the region, other than to say that as a general rule we don’t want to see escalation," Miller said.

He added that the U.S. will take all measures to protect its personnel and interests in the Middle East.

"We will defend our interests in the region, and we will hold accountable parties that threaten our personnel," Miller said.

The diplomat also called on the Iraqi government to ensure the safety and prosecution of people involved in attacks by Hezbollah.