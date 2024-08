7 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was recorded in central Türkiye, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, Turkish media reported.

The epicenter was located 29 km northeast of the city of Kozan, where 88.1 thousand people live. The epicenter was located at a depth of 12 km.

No information about victims or damage was received, Trend reported.