Türkiye increases wheat supplies from Russia

7 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Before Turkey stopped importing wheat from abroad, it had increased purchases from Russia to a maximum of $140.3 million since January, 2024.

The Turkish government stopped importing wheat from June 21 to October 15. The measure was aimed at protecting local producers so that they would not suffer as a result of falling grain prices.

In June, Russia increased wheat exports to Turkey by 11% to $140.3 million. At the same time, at the beginning of the summer, Russia remained the only major supplier of grain to Turkey: imports from Ukraine, traditionally the second largest exporter, decreased eightfold to $2.1 million.

Overall, wheat imports to Turkey in June decreased by 0.8% to $143.8 million.