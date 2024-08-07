Leader of Azerbaijani wrestling team retires

7 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani female wrestler Mariya Stadnik said on her social media page that she represented Azerbaijan with great pride for 17 years.

“My sports history has already been written, with four Olympic medals. Man plans, but God always knows what is best for us. I thank everyone who supported and accompanied me on this path. Now it's time to write another story," Stadnik said.

The athlete completed her performance at the Paris Olympics on August 6.

Stadnik is a silver medalist at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics and a bronze medalist at Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020.