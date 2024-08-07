Baku: last obstacle remains on path to peace with Yerevan

7 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Territorial claims against Azerbaijan that are embedded in the current Armenian Constitution continue to remain the only obstacle to further progress in the Baku-Yerevan peace process, the Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov said.

"It's not about doing it under pressure from Azerbaijan, but it's about you answering one question: Do you want peace or do you want a possibility for a new confrontation with Azerbaijan? If they [the Armenian authorities] put it that way, I think a majority of Armenian people who would participate in that plebiscite or referendum, I'm sure that they would support peace," Amirbayov said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan wants to ensure that any revanchism and territorial claims to it remain in the past.

"We want to be reassured that the peace agreement is a kind of a solemn treaty that would render impossible any return to revanchism or to any territorial claims to Azerbaijan in the future as it had done in the past," Amirbayov said.

According to the diplomat, one factor that is easing the negotiations is that the two sides have agreed to put off the most contentious remaining issue: how to arrange the transportation routes that have become known as the Zangazur Corridor.