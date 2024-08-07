Turkish Airlines to connect Dagestan and Türkiye

7 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Airlines will launch its planes to Dagestan's capital, Makhachkala, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

The airline intends to launch new flights to 12 destinations in nine different countries.

"There are no specific dates for this launch. This will happen depending on "aircraft availability and market conditions",

ATOR said.

Among the countries with which Turkish Airlines wants to expand its flight geography are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Chile, France, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Spain, Egypt and others.

Currently, only the Pobeda airline flies between Istanbul and the Dagestani capital. The minimum ticket price is ten thousand rubles.

It has recently become known that a direct flight may connect Makhachkala and Tehran. Currently, planes fly to nine countries from the city's international airport.