7 Aug. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hasrat Jafarov (Azerbaijan) and Slavik Galstyan (Armenia) have reached the semifinals of the Olympic Games in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 67 kg weight category.

In the quarterfinals, Jafarov was stronger than Valentin Petic from Romania, and Galstyan defeated Mamadassa Sylla from France.

In the semifinals, the Azerbaijani wrestler will meet Parviz Nasibov, who represents Ukraine.

In turn, the Armenian wrestler will compete with Iranian sportsman Saeed Esmaeili.