7 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov reached the semifinals of the Olympic games in the weight category up to 58 kg.

In the quarterfinals, Magomedov was stronger than Adrián Vicente from Spain.

In the semifinals, the Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter will face the winner of the pair Omar Salim (Hungary) - Vito Dell'Aquila (Italy).