Israel suspends domestic flights

7 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Domestic flights have been virtually suspended in Israel due to a possible Iranian attack. In this regard, the country's main airport, Ben Gurion, is empty.

It should be noted that many global airlines fly around the territory of Israel and Lebanon.

"Aegean (Greece), Air Europa (Spain), Air India (India), Delta (USA), Fly Dubai (UAE), Iberia Express (Spain), Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia), ITA (Italy), KLM (Netherlands), LOT (Poland), United Airlines (USA), Vueling (Spain), Lufthansa (Germany), Swiss Air (Switzerland), Austrian Airlines (Austria), Brussels Airlines (Belgium), Eurowings (Germany), Ryanair, Air Baltic have stopped flights to Israel",

Ben Gurion Airport press service said.

At the same time, it is should be noted that Russian airlines continue to operate flights to and from Israel.